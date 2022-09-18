Cooper Financial Group Has $655,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock remained flat at $71.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

