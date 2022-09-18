Cooper Financial Group Invests $1.53 Million in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,064,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $949,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 386.21%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
