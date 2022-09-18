Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,361 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

