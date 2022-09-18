Cooper Financial Group Takes $787,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 202,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 386,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 28.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 147.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

