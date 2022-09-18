Cooper Financial Group Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 63,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $133.19. 13,958,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

