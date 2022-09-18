Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $32.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Core & Main Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

