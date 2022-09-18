Cowen Cuts Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target to $7.50

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VWE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 7.86.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of VWE stock opened at 3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.10. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 3.00 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

