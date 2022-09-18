CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Stock Down 4.5 %
PMTS opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.08.
About CPI Card Group
