Cream Achieves Market Cap of $5,275.89 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Cream has a market cap of $5,275.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 170% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

