Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Creatd Price Performance

Shares of Creatd stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17. Creatd has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.