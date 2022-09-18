Critical Comparison: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and Datasea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $368.43 million 3.89 -$94.80 million ($2.41) -14.96 Datasea $170,000.00 214.68 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -5.77

Profitability

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Everbridge and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -23.44% -10.40% -2.62% Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everbridge and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $55.08, suggesting a potential upside of 52.75%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

Everbridge beats Datasea on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

