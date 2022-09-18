Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 979,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

