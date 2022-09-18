CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $585,832.87 and $636,444.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000401 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon (ZOON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,751,031 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

