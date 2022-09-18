CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 3,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

CSP Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,613.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,574 shares of company stock worth $151,769 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CSP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.