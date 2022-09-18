CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $250,960.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

