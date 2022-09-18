CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $250,960.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.
See Also
