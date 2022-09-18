Currys’ (CURY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

CURY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.15) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 111.25 ($1.34).

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,086.67. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 58.45 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94.

Currys Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Currys

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86), for a total value of £170,235.28 ($205,697.54).

Currys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.