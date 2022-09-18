CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 3,988 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $235.80 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

