CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 5,383 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,584,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.98 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.