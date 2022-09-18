CVA Family Office LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

