CVA Family Office LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

