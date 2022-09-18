CVA Family Office LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $39.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.