CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,087,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,638,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $30.57 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $43.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.