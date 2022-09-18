CVA Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

