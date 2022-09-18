Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Down 43.8% in August

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,400 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,444. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.10.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
