Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.62.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.