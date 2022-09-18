Cyclub Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.24 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub (CRYPTO:CYCLUB) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cyclub

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

