DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

DAEX (DAX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $449.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAEX

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets.The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

