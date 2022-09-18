DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 1,263,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,918. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.