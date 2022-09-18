Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

