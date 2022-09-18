Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $410.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $320.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $337.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.21. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

