DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $552,812.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $552,812.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.70 or 0.02556648 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00113160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00836059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

