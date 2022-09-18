Depth Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $14,099.75 and approximately $24.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

