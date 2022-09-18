Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 1,678,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,174. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 89,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 301,944 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,463,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Design Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.