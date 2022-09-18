Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 22.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $667,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $31,024,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

