DeversiFi One Day Volume Reaches $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,811.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057864 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005541 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00064716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076934 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories: The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app). Telegram | Discord “

