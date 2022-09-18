dFuture (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

dFuture (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the dollar. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $4,673.03 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.