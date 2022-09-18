DIA (DIA) Hits Market Cap of $31.87 Million

DIA (DIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. DIA has a total market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001938 BTC on major exchanges.
DIA Profile
DIA launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights.
DIA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.
