Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00011111 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $13,613.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,709,610 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

