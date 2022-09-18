DICE Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DICE Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of DICE opened at $19.98 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $763.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 270,940 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,941,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

