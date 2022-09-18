Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,840. Digipath has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Digipath Company Profile

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

