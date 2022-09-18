DigitalBits (XDB) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

