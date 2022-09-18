DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. 4,344,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,388. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

