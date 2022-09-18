DigixDAO One Day Volume Tops $12.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $211.31 or 0.01057000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $12.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd.

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.