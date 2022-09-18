Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Lifted by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS remained flat at $100.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,968,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

