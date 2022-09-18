Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 842,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,628,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned 0.36% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 273,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,894. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00.

