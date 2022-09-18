Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Trimmed by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 227,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.