DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Shares of DRD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 510,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,740. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,169,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after acquiring an additional 867,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.