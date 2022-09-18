Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,771.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $914,913.54 and approximately $16,771.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065836 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

