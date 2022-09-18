Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NAPA. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NAPA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

