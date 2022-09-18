Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,262.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $3,817.14 and $27,262.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 coins and its circulating supply is 385,525 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

